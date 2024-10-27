Former THE CULT / GUNS N' ROSES / VELVET REVOLVER Drummer MATT SORUM Mourns Death Of His Father

Drummer Matt Sorum (The Cult, Guns N' Roses,Velvet Revolver) has announced the passing of his father, David William Sorum, who died yesterday, Saturday, October 26th at the age of 91.

Matt posted the following message, and photos, on social media yesterday:

"For many years I always took a photo of my father when leaving as I was always worried I wouldn't see him again as he was aging. That being said he fooled us for many years pulling through on many close calls with his health. Today I'm very sad to say he has left us in the physical world to be with our Heavenly Father."

"His attitude towards life was always very positive and he often joked about his age skewing much younger. I'd say my Dad was a prime example of the philosophy that age is what you make it. Younger people gravitated towards him and he was always the life of the party. A true character in every sense of the word. If he had stresses in his life he never showed it and remained very carefree until the end. The hardest part from the last time we spoke was his body didn't hold up to his mind."

"I'm so glad he got to see me happy and sober and with my own family. He met my daughter Lou and they had fun times together. We teach Lou spiritual values and she knows her Grandpa is in heaven and free of any pain."

"As I process this loss I truly believe in faith and know that my father is at the Pearly Gates to then enter heaven where he will serve God day and night in his presence. He will experience joy without tears or crying, Go from strength to strength, Run and walk without tiring, Never hunger or thirst, and will be protected by God."

"I Love You forever & forever Dad and until we meet again."

"Rest In Eternal Peace…..David William Sorum February 9, 1933- October 26, 2024"





All of us at BraveWords send our sincerest condolences to Matt Sorum and his family.

(Photo - Zack Whitford)