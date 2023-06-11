Former THIN LIZZY Guitarist MIDGE URE To Celebrate 70Th Birthday With Special Performance At The Royal Albert Hall

Former Thin Lizzy guitarist and Ultravox leader Midge Ure will celebrate his 70th birthday with a performance at the Royal Albert Hall in London on October 4.

The Scottish musician, who co-wrote Do They Know It’s Christmas? with Boomtown Rats frontman Sir Bob Geldof for Band Aid, will headline the one-night-only concert on October 4.

Ure, 69, co-organised Band Aid, Live Aid and Live 8 with Boomtown Rats frontman Sir Bob Geldof and co-wrote “Do They Know It’s Christmas?” with Geldof for Band Aid.

“What do you get as a gift on your significant 70th? A birthday celebration show at the Royal Albert Hall of course. There are prestige venues and globally renowned prestige venues and the RAH falls into the latter. That is the ultimate gift for a musician, one which lasts for the rest of your life.”

Tickets for Midge Ure At The Royal Albert Hall Celebrating 7 Decades: A Life In Music, go on sale on June 16 at 9am.

For more details on Midge Ure click here.