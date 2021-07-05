Former URIAH HEEP Vocalist JOHN LAWTON Dead At 74

John Lawton, who sang on three Uriah Heep studio albums: Firefly (1977), Innocent Victim (1977), and Fallen Angel (1978) is sadly no longer with us.

Uriah Heep has issued the following statement:

"It is with deep regret that we share the devastating and tragic news of the sudden and totally unexpected passing of John Lawton on 29 June 2021.

Contrary to reports, there was no illness involved, which makes his passing incomprehensible.

He went peacefully with his wife at his side. John will be greatly missed.

A private funeral service to celebrate John’s life will be held following his wishes, with only family and close friends attending.

We would appreciate that the family’s privacy is respected during this difficult time."

BraveWords sends our sincere condolences to John's family, bandmates, friends, and fans. R.I.P.



