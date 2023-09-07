Former VENOM / CARCASS Guitarist MIKE HICKEY To Join VENOM INC. On The Road

Venom Inc. vocalist / bassist, Tony "Demolition Man" Dolan, has announced that guitarist Mike Hickey will be joining the band for their upcoming US tour.

Back on August 27, Jeff "Mantas" Dunn - who is keeping Venom's legacy alive with Venom Inc. - shared some personal, heartbreaking news via social media.

Said Mantas: "This is the most difficult announcement I have ever had to make. My life partner, soul mate and the reason I still exist, Anita, has been diagnosed with cancer. I do not intend to go into details as the very word itself is enough to tell you that right now my place is at home with her to support her in every possible way. I will be completing the last few festivals up to the 3rd of September then I must remain at home with her until a course of treatment is decided by the oncologist. The future at the moment is obviously uncertain but we must remain positive and strong together and we will beat this. I will pop up every now and then to say hello. Much love and respect my friends - Jeff and Anita."



Tony Dolan's update states: "We are very PROUD to announce MR MIKE HICKEY - Ex Carcass - Ex VENOM - Ex Cronos band & Mr Joe Bonamassa’s personal guitar tech will be stepping in to help with the US tour upcoming!!! He’s representing our brother Jeff Dunn and his current situation and as we all do not wish to let you down or all the bands lined up… we WILL BE THERE!! AVE SATANAS!!! See YOU in the VERY DEPTHS OF HELL!!"



Upcoming Venom Inc. dates are listed below.

September

27 - New York, NY - Meadows

28 - Clevand, OH - No Class

29 - Milwaukee, WI - X-Ray Arcade

30 - Chicago, IL - Cobra

October

1 - Iowa City, IA - Wildwood

3 - St. Louis, MO - Red Flag

4 - Covington, KY - Madison Live

5 - Spartanburg, SC - Groundzero

6 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade

7 - Tampa, FL - Brass Mug

10 - Raleigh, NC - Pour House

11 - Leesburg, VA - Tally Ho Theater

12 - Wilmington, DE - The Queen

13 - Clifton, NJ - Dingbatz

14 - Portland, ME - Genos Rock Club

15 - Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall