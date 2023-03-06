Former VENOM Drummer ABADDON Issues Update On Cancer Battle - "I Couldn't Have Better Support And Help From Everybody; I'm Doing Alright"

In Sepember 2022, former Venom / Venom Inc. drummer Anthony "Abaddon" Bray revealed he had been diagnosed with cancer. He posted the following message via social media.

He has shared a new Q&A video answering some fan-submitted questions, and offered an update on his cancer battle:

"The treatments and whatever I've gone through have all been pretty well successful so far. I've got a final scan - well, I hope it's a final scan - coming up soon, and we'll find out if we have to take it any further or if that's it. The type of cancer it is, it's likely to come back because it's blood related, but I know what I'm facing now. So bollocks to it, basically.

There are a lot of people in a lot worse positions, so I'm doing all right. I've gotta get back to where I build the strength back with a bit of exercising, but I'm very happy with it. I couldn't have better support and help from everybody, to be fair, as well as, obviously, the doctors and nurses and whatnot, but everybody who's been online and sent me messages and this sort of thing. It couldn't be better."

Abaddon was with Venom from 1978–1992, then again from 1995–1999. He joined former Venom bandmates Jeff "Mantas" Dunn and Tony "Demolition Man " Dolan in Venom Inc. in 2015 but left the band following the 2017 debut, Avé.