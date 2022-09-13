Former W.A.S.P. Guitarist CHRIS HOLMES - "Blackie Could Have Helped To Pay For Some Of My Treatment... He Didn't, But Nikki Sixx Did"; Video

Jimmy Kay from Canada's The Metal Voice spoke to former W.A.S.P. guitarist, Chris Holmes, in Montreal as he was preparING for his upcoming screening/mini-tour/signing dates. Watch below.

Asked about his lack of payments in his time in W.A.S.P., Holmes states: "Honestly I would just like to get paid for what I created, that's it. I don't want any more. I don't want to take any more. I created what I created and I don't want any more than what I did. I'm not about stealing stuff. I just like want what came out of my heart which is on records that I created. There was a lot more stuff than I was credited for but that's the way it is you know. I wouldn't change it. I would change a few things growing up but you can't you can't change the past, you can only change the future."

About the support from fellow artists when he has going though cancer treatment: ""Blackie could have helped to pay for some of my treatment... he didn't, but Nikki Sixx did. Nikki Sixx he gave me a lot of money, he was the first one he gave over 500 bucks. I love the guy for it, thank you Nikki. I love him for that. Around the first month I was sick (Holmes has video messages) and one message went, 'Chris this is your Metal God, Rob Halford', and it was kind of cool Rob talked a little bit on there and then the guitar player that took Tipton's gig (Richie Faulkner) said nice words because Glenn's sick and he's got Parkinson's Disease, that's really sad. Tons of people um gave good wishes but nobody from W.A.S.P. did. It's kind of weird but that's OK, but Glenn Hughes did we were good drinking buddies (in the past)."

Holmes launches a mini-tour of Canada today, September 13. It will involve special screenings of the biopic Mean Man – The Story Of Chris Holmes, as well as meet & greets, autograph signings, and playing live songs.

BraveWords Founder/CEO, "Metal" Tim Henderson, will be interviewing the guitar legend at Toronto event at The Rockpile on September 21 – be sure to come out and hang with us and Chris!

Catch Chris Holmes on his Never Give Up Tour at the following venues:

September

13 - Metal CIBL 101.5FM - Montreal, QC

16 - The Piranha Bar - Montreal, QC

17 - GMPQ - Quebec City, QC

21 - The Rockpile - Toronto, ON

23 - The Port Theatre - Cornwall, ON