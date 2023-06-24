Former W.A.S.P. Guitarist CHRIS HOLMES Featured In Fan-Fuelled Q&A (Video)

The Metal Voice has share a fan-fuelled Q&A session with former W.A.S.P. guitarist Chris Holmes, conducted by Jimmy Kay in Northhampton, England at the Black Prince on June 23rd.

Holmes, with his band Mean Man, performed on Monsters Of Rock Cruise 2023 - April 29 - May 4 aboard Royal Caribbean’s Mariner of the Seas.

Fan-filmed video of Holmes performing the W.A.S.P. classics "On Your Knees", "L.O.V.E. Machine" and "Wild Child" can be viewed below: