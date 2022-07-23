Former W.A.S.P. Guitarist CHRIS HOLMES Issues Health Update - "The Cancer Is Gone"

In early February 2022, Cathy-Sarah Holmes, the wife / manager of former W.A.S.P. guitarist Chris Holmes, revealed that her husband had been diagnosed with cancer in the throat and neck, which would require seven weeks of treatment.

A GoFundMe campaign, aiming to raise €20,000, was launched to assist Chris in his battle against cancer.

Holmes has checekd in with a new health update. Check it out below.

Holmes' third solo album, Unbearable Influence, wasreleased in late 2021.

Tracklisting:

"Land Of The Free Home Of The Braves"

"Won't Take Shit"

"Playing With The Fire"

"Under The Influence"

"In Gods Hands"

"Devil Make Me Do It"

"I Am What I Am"

"The Truth"

"Had Enough"

"Touch Me And Die"

"Unbearable Influences"

"I Am What I Am" video: