Former W.A.S.P. Guitarist CHRIS HOLMES Issues Health Update - "The Cancer Is Gone"
July 23, 2022, 32 minutes ago
In early February 2022, Cathy-Sarah Holmes, the wife / manager of former W.A.S.P. guitarist Chris Holmes, revealed that her husband had been diagnosed with cancer in the throat and neck, which would require seven weeks of treatment.
A GoFundMe campaign, aiming to raise €20,000, was launched to assist Chris in his battle against cancer.
Holmes has checekd in with a new health update. Check it out below.
Holmes' third solo album, Unbearable Influence, wasreleased in late 2021.
Tracklisting:
"Land Of The Free Home Of The Braves"
"Won't Take Shit"
"Playing With The Fire"
"Under The Influence"
"In Gods Hands"
"Devil Make Me Do It"
"I Am What I Am"
"The Truth"
"Had Enough"
"Touch Me And Die"
"Unbearable Influences"
"I Am What I Am" video: