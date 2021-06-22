Former W.A.S.P. Guitarist CHRIS HOLMES Talks Working With THOR, Reveals New Solo Album Is Complete (Video)

In a recent conversation on The Metal Voice with Canada's Metal legend Thor, former W.A.S.P. guitarist Chris Holmes also joined the interview and spoke about his guest solo on Thor's first new single "The Ultimate Alliance" off of Thor's upcoming album, Alliance. In the interview, Holmes also gave The Metal Voice an update on his upcoming new album.

When asked about the timeline of his new studio album

Holmes: "I just finished up the last guitar solo yesterday. I'm sending it to the guy that is mixing it and then he can put it on and start mixing all the rest of the songs. Then he will send it to me and I okay it. It will probably be released in three months. Probably done in a few weeks but it takes time to do the other stuff. It would have been done a long time ago if the Covid hadn't hit; it has just been postponed. It will be self released. It will be easier to sell on Bandcamp and at my shows. "

When asked about the new songs

Holmes: "All the songs on there are about what I have done in my life experiences and stuff like that. In regards to the songs, there is one ballad called 'In God's Hands', and the rest of the stuff is heavier."

Like the Heavy Metal Avengers, heroes and icons from all over the metal world have united behind the legendary god of metal thunder, Thor, on an epic new studio album, entitled Alliance.

Only a figure of such mythic strength and power as the mighty Thor could unite such an astounding armada of artists including W.A.S.P.'s Chris Holmes, Raven vocalist John Gallagher, Soilwork singer Björn Strid, Danko Jones, Anthrax's Neil Turbin, Ross “The Boss” Friedman and many more. Together, this battalion of champions fuse their talents to create one of the heaviest, most melodic Thor albums of all time! Just check out the album’s first single, “The Ultimate Alliance,” a heart-pounding, metal riffing powerhouse of a track that features some stellar guitar solos from Chris Holmes and Ross The Boss as well as the vocal talents of A Sound Of Thunder singer Nina Osegueda and Lords Of The Trident frontman Fang VonWrathstein. The track is debuted here alongside a superbly fun, special-effects heavy video.

Alliance features stunning artwork from Timo Wuerz and will be available July 16 on both digital as well as on CD in a digipak and limited edition silver vinyl in a gatefold jacket! Watch for Thor to launch several shows and festivities in this year as he celebrates his 39th studio album and an astounding 50 years of metal mayhem as well as co-starring in a feature-length action movie Pact Of Vengeance, which will feature music from the new album.

Tracklisting:

“We Need Musclerock” feat. John Gallagher (Raven)

“Niflhel (Realm Of The Dead)” feat. Björn Strid (Soilwork)

“The Ultimate Alliance” feat. Chris Holmes (W.A.S.P.), Ross “The Boss” Friedman (Manowar), Nina Osegueda (A Sound Of Thunder) & Fang VonWrathenstein (Lords Of The Trident)

“Ode To Odin” feat. Dan Cleary (Striker)

“We Will Fight Forever” feat. Neil Turbin (Anthrax)

“Because We Are Strong”

“Rock Around The World” feat. Danko Jones

“Queen Of The Spiders” feat. Frank Soda (The Imps)

“Power Hungry”

“Bounty Hunter” feat. Frank Meyer (The Streetwalkin’ Cheetahs) & Dennis Post (Warrior Soul)

“Battlements” feat. Trevor William Church (Haunt)

“Thor vs. The Juggernaut (War Of The Gods)” feat. Sean Peck (Death Dealer)

“Generation Now” feat. Joey Killingsworth (Joecephus & The George Jonestown Massacre)

“After The Laughter” feat. Martin Gummesson (Thundermaker)

“Good Stuff” feat. Al Harlow (Prism)

“Congregate” feat. Joey Roads & Sheldon Byer (Roadrash)

“We Will Fight Forever” (Reprise)