Former W.A.S.P. Guitarist CHRIS HOLMES To Play Five Songs Live, In Addition To Screening Mean Man Movie On Upcoming Canadian Tour

Earlier this month, former W.A.S.P. guitarist Chris Holmes announced that he will be partaking in a mini-tour of Canada in September. It will involve special screenings of the bio-pic Mean Man - The Story Of Chris Holmes, as well as meet & greets, and autograph signings.

Today, Toronto based concert promoter Steve Hoeg shared a video of Chris Holmes, which can be seen below, that is sure to excite fans. In the clip, Holmes states, "I'm going to be in Montreal, Quebec City, Toronto, and Cornwall next month. I'm gonna do a screening of my documentary that came out a few years ago. I'm also going to do a meet & greet thing with everybody, questions and answers. It's going to be cool. My drummer (Stephen Jackson) decided to come over with me, so I decided to play maybe five songs. I'm going to use a guy named Chuck (Lambert) and Martin (Daviau), that are Canadians for doing the show, and play a few W.A.S.P. songs and some of my own songs. It should be pretty good. It'll be a promotion for the full tour that I'm going to do next year."

Catch Chris Holmes on his Never Give Up Tour at the following venues:

September

13 - Metal CIBL 101.5FM - Montreal, QC

16 - The Piranha Bar - Montreal, QC

17 - GMPQ - Quebec City, QC

21 - The Rockpile - Toronto, ON

23 - The Port Theatre - Cornwall, ON