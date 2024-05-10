Fort McMurray’s SUPERMODEL TAXIDERMY Release Limited Edition Skateboards For New Album At What Cost

For McMurray, Alberta's Supermodel Taxidermy have announced they have teamed up with Control Skateboards from Quebec for a limited edition run of 50 skateboard decks in support of their new album At What Cost released digitally on April 26 and to be unleashed on CD on May 31 from Punishment 18 Records.

"Every deck ordered will come with a copy of At What Cost on CD purchase below. If you want to pick one up in person we'll see you at Rock The Rails on June 7 in Fort McMurray for our CD release show and if ya can't we're happy to mail your deck out for you!"

Order the skateboard on Bandcamp.

Supermodel Taxidermy has been delivering unrelenting mosh pit madness since they made their debut in 2022 with the EP A Whorer Story. Their first full-length album At What Cost, was made to capture your ears with its intense guitar hooks, heavy drums, and catchy bass lines all the while keeping your attention on the lyrical topics at hand. A collaborative effort, the majority of this album looks at death lyrically. A lot of the writings question the cause and effect of vices and the wrong choices that can be made throughout our lives.

"If we have sold this to your ears correctly the album will be nothing shy of D.R.I's Full Speed Ahead vs Iron Reagan's Crossover Ministry with a touch of Slayer," adds vocalist and guitarist Shawn Maynard.

Preorder the CD/purchase the digital version on Bandcamp.

Tracklisting:

“Wake Up”

“Exorcist For Beer”

“Clinics”

“Lipstick”

“Blood Painted Dash”

“Gage”

“Kevlar”

“The Hanging Tree”

“Subliminal” (Suicidal Tendencies cover)

“Death Dealer”

“Lipstick” video:

Upcoming shows:

June

7 – Fort McMurray, AB – Syncrude Atheteltic Park

August

4 – Lethbridge, AB – The Slice

(Photo – Cole Williams)