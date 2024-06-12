Fortnite Launches Takeover Of METALLICA-Themed Gameplay Tomorrow

"We’re taking over Fortnite starting tomorrow!," begins an update from the Metallica camp. "We’re psyched to be the first band at the center of all Fortnite experiences with Metallica-themed gameplay coming to Fortnite Festival, Battle Royale, LEGO Fortnite, Rocket Racing, and more. Plus, as part of an all-new music experience inside of Fortnite, Metallica: Fuel. Fire. Fury. will bring a series of in-game concert performances to players only on June 22 and June 23.

Metallica: Fuel. Fire. Fury. is a brand-new playable concert through six songs with themed gameplay. This immersive music experience will have six different showtimes across two days:

Saturday, June 22

2 PM, ET / 11 AM, PT

5 PM, ET / 2 PM, PT

11 PM, ET / 8 PM, PT

Sunday, June 23

10 AM, ET / 7 AM, PT

2 PM, ET / 11 AM, PT

5 PM, ET / 2 PM, PT

"But that’s not all… Fortnite Festival Season 4 introduces the Battle Stage, a new competitive way to play the rhythm music game, which will be available even after our collaboration concludes. Fortnite Festival’s Battle Stage will see 16 players in a match, all will play from the same four-song setlist, and one will emerge victorious.

"Season 4 starts tomorrow and ends on August 16, 2024, at 12 AM, ET. Visit fortnite.com for more info on Season 4, the “player-vs-player” (PvP) Battle Stage, and Metallica-themed gameplay in additional Fortnite games Battle Royale, LEGO Fortnite, and Rocket Racing.

"We’re also introducing the official Fortnite x Metallica merch collaboration. Look the part while you immerse yourself in our takeover of Fortnite. Four t-shirts are available now in The Met Store, the Probity UK Shop, and in M72 tour venues and pop-up shops for the remainder of the summer."

Shop the collection here.