FOSCOR Streaming New Cover Of ALICE IN CHAINS' "Would?"; Audio

Catalan atmospheric metal band, Foscor, have released a new cover of the song "Would?", originally by Alice In Chains. Listen below.

Says the band: "As promised during the last days, we finally can share the humble homage we wanted to pay to a 90's icon celebrating its 30th Anniversary in a couple of days. Despite not having a direct impact in Foscor's music in its conception, Alice In Chains clearly was a life changing act and soundtrack during our youth days, while black metal was about to cover everything we knew in majestic darkness from then on.

As mentioned months ago, we haven’t had the chance of properly celebrating our 20th anniversary, and in order to face it from another angle, we thought that would be fantastic to work with some classics in order to connect with you all. Working with Jaime D. on drums for this hymn, and another surprise yet to come, is something paying justice to a long time friend and collaborator since his work for 2018’s album Les Irreals Versions, covering ourselves.

Note that this 'Would?' version is not a simple cover as most of you know them, but a work on re-arranging the music and even vocal lines to try showing respect and gratitude from our hearts.

10 years after Dirt was released, Foscor began its own path, and now that Alice In Chains celebrates this album’s 30th anniversary, we feel fair to pay our tribute to one of the most iconic songs from 90's, and a band that easily made us better and deeper in terms of how expressing emotions with our music within the recent years with Season of Mist.

Hope you enjoy the result and share the celebration! To all of us, and for many more years of tragic darkness..."