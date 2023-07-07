Four Members Of Rock's Ultimate Supergroup THE TRAVELING WILBURYS Openly Fanboyed Over The 5th Member; PROFESSOR OF ROCK Reports (Video)

Professor Of Rock has released the new video below, along with the following message:

"Legendary producer and artist Jeff Lynne from Electric Light Orchestra, who was only a few years removed from writing and performing eight Top 10 hits with ELO, was producing George Harrison’s 1987 comeback album, Cloud Nine. The comeback would be big with two huge hits, including 'I Got My Mind Set On You' and 'When We Was Fab'. The two of them decided to put together a supergroup. They both agreed to find one person they admired and then make a record. However, in the process, they ended up bringing in three legends for a total of five. Tom Petty, Bob Dylan, Roy Orbison, and Harrison and Lynne. The Traveling Wilburys were born They created one of the greatest records of the 80s, 'Handle With Care'. Up next we tell their story... How four of these legends were so mesmerized by their bandmate they all stopped everything they were doing whenever he would record his part, and the tragedy that followed their debut album. The story is next on Professor Of Rock."