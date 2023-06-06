FOZZY Announce "Spotlight On London" Live Show; "Spotlight Single To Arrive In August

Fozzy, led by multi-hyphenate superstar Chris Jericho and acclaimed guitar guru Rich Ward, have announced a very special "Spotlight On London" live show at London’s iconic O2 Forum Kentish Town on Friday, August 25. The show will be their biggest to date, and completing a killer lineup, they will be joined by special guests, Massive Wagons and the Kris Barras Band.

Already a big day for the band, August 25 will also see the release of their brand-new single, "Spotlight", as well as the on-sale date for their yet-to-be-announced February 2024 UK tour. The London show will take place on the same weekend as the AEW All In event at Wembley Stadium, with Jericho appearing in the biggest event in AEW’s history alongside Fozzy’s biggest ever show.

Featuring one of rock n roll’s most versatile, talented riff machines and songwriters, Rich Ward, alongside Jericho’s unmatched skills as a front man, the spirited drumming of Grant Brooks, the blazing solos of Billy Grey and the rock star energy of bassist PJ Farley, it’s no surprise that Fozzy has skyrocketed into one of the hottest rock acts in the world today: Fozzy are five seasoned pros, whose electricity and charisma light up every stage they play on and every crowd they perform for.

After touring the world and building a loyal fanbase for the better part of twenty years, Fozzy are the epitome of what a killer rock ’n’ roll band should be: catchy, groovy, hooky, sweaty and most importantly, a great time! With six consecutive Top 20 singles, Fozzy is steadily becoming one of the most successful modern rock bands, with their breakthrough, smash single "Judas" achieving the coveted Gold status.

Now, with a catalogue of massive songs in their arsenal, Fozzy are returning to London. After sharing the stage in recent years with Metallica, KISS, Iron Maiden, Avenged Sevenfold, Shinedown, Slash, Three Days Grace, Nickelback, Steel Panther and Buckcherry, Fozzy is stoked to continue to bring good times and kick-ass tunes to their fans around the world... and elsewhere!

Tickets for their "Spotlight On London" show at O2 Forum Kentish Town are on sale from 10 AM on Thursday, June 8 June at ticketmaster.co.uk.