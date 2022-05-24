FOZZY Announces 20-Date North American Save The World Fall Tour
May 24, 2022, 44 minutes ago
International rock powerhouse Fozzy, led by multi-hyphenate superstar Chris Jericho and acclaimed guitar guru Rich Ward, has announced a fall leg of their headlining Save The World Tour supporting their celebrated new studio album, Boombox. The 20-date outing, featuring special guests No Resolve and GFM, kicks off September 8 in Columbus, OH and will travel throughout the US and Canada stopping in such cities as Louisville, Pittsburgh, Milwaukee, Cincinnati, Charlotte, Richmond, Baltimore, Montreal, Toronto, and Philadelphia before wrapping October 10 in Virginia Beach. See below for full list of tour dates.
Pre-sale tickets will be available Wednesday, May 25 with the general on sale beginning Friday, May 27 at 10 AM, EST. Visit fozzyrock.com/tour for more info and to purchase tickets.
“2022 has already been the biggest and best year in Fozzy’s career,” shares Jericho. “From Judas going GOLD with 500,000 units sold, to ‘I Still Burn’ being the fastest charting song in Fozztory, to the Save The World Tour being our most successful run ever, we decided to extend the celebration and do another HUGE run through North America starting in September! So come celebrate Boombox, (which critics are calling our best album ever), the power of rock n roll and the magic of Fozzy LIVE with us again this fall! And bring your party hats…you’re gonna need em!”
Tour dates:
September
8 - Columbus, OH - The King of Clubs
9 - Louisville, KY - Mercury Ballroom
10 - Flint, MI - Machine Shop
11 - Pittsburgh, PA - Jergels
12 - Grand Rapids, MI - Intersection
15 - Bloomington, IL - Castle Theater
16 - Hobart, IN - The Art Theater
17 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave
18 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogarts
19 - Charlottesville, VA - Jefferson Theater
29 - Charlotte, NC - Underground
30 - Richmond, VA - Canal Club
October
1 - Baltimore, MD - Soundstage
2 - Syracuse, NY - Lost Horizon
3 - New Bedford, MA - The Vault
6 - Montreal, QC - Foufounes Electriques
7 - Toronto, ON - Opera House
8 - Albany, NY - Empire Live
9 - Philadelphia, PA - Brooklyn Bowl
10 - Virginia Beach, VA - Elevation 27
(Photo - Adrienne Beacco)