FOZZY Announces 20-Date North American Save The World Fall Tour

International rock powerhouse Fozzy, led by multi-hyphenate superstar Chris Jericho and acclaimed guitar guru Rich Ward, has announced a fall leg of their headlining Save The World Tour supporting their celebrated new studio album, Boombox. The 20-date outing, featuring special guests No Resolve and GFM, kicks off September 8 in Columbus, OH and will travel throughout the US and Canada stopping in such cities as Louisville, Pittsburgh, Milwaukee, Cincinnati, Charlotte, Richmond, Baltimore, Montreal, Toronto, and Philadelphia before wrapping October 10 in Virginia Beach. See below for full list of tour dates.

Pre-sale tickets will be available Wednesday, May 25 with the general on sale beginning Friday, May 27 at 10 AM, EST. Visit fozzyrock.com/tour for more info and to purchase tickets.

“2022 has already been the biggest and best year in Fozzy’s career,” shares Jericho. “From Judas going GOLD with 500,000 units sold, to ‘I Still Burn’ being the fastest charting song in Fozztory, to the Save The World Tour being our most successful run ever, we decided to extend the celebration and do another HUGE run through North America starting in September! So come celebrate Boombox, (which critics are calling our best album ever), the power of rock n roll and the magic of Fozzy LIVE with us again this fall! And bring your party hats…you’re gonna need em!”

Tour dates:

September

8 - Columbus, OH - The King of Clubs

9 - Louisville, KY - Mercury Ballroom

10 - Flint, MI - Machine Shop

11 - Pittsburgh, PA - Jergels

12 - Grand Rapids, MI - Intersection

15 - Bloomington, IL - Castle Theater

16 - Hobart, IN - The Art Theater

17 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave

18 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogarts

19 - Charlottesville, VA - Jefferson Theater

29 - Charlotte, NC - Underground

30 - Richmond, VA - Canal Club

October

1 - Baltimore, MD - Soundstage

2 - Syracuse, NY - Lost Horizon

3 - New Bedford, MA - The Vault

6 - Montreal, QC - Foufounes Electriques

7 - Toronto, ON - Opera House

8 - Albany, NY - Empire Live

9 - Philadelphia, PA - Brooklyn Bowl

10 - Virginia Beach, VA - Elevation 27

