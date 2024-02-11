FOZZY Frontman CHRIS JERICHO Joins PANTERA On Stage For "Walk" In Tampa (Video)

IFM RAW has shared video of Pantera performing "Walk" during their February 5th show in Tampa, Florida, with Fozzy frontman Chris Jericho. Check it out below

Pantera - comprised of Phil Anselmo (vocals), Rex Brown (bass), Zakk Wylde (guitars) and Charlie Benante (drums) - kicked off their 2024 North American tour at the Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, FL on February 3rd. Fan-filmed video of the entire show, which included "Floods" performed live for the first time since May 2001, can be viewed below.

Setlist:

"A New Level"

"Mouth for War"

"Strength Beyond Strength"

"Becoming"

"I'm Broken"

"Suicide Note Pt. II"

"5 Minutes Alone"

"This Love"

"Floods"

"Walk"

"Domination"

"Hollow"

"Cowboys From Hell"

Encore

"Fucking Hostile"

The latest touring stretch of live dates continues the celebration of the lives of late founding members, drummer Vinnie Paul and guitarist Dimebag Darrell.

The trek, which commenced on February 3 in Sunrise, Florida, runs through fourteen cities, coming to a close on February 27 in Quebec City, Quebec. The band will again be joined by special guests, acclaimed metal powerhouse Lamb Of God, with additional support acts to be announced in the weeks to come.

Comments Anselmo, “Looking forward to jamming with everybody! These shows mean a lot and we aim to kick ass! Love y’all!”

Adds Brown, "We're really excited to announce new dates in 2024. Looking forward to bringing the show to some cities we missed in 2023. Come jam!"

Tickets at Pantera.com.

Tour dates with Lamb Of God:

February

13 - T-Mobile Center - Kansas City, MO

14 - Pinnacle Bank Arena - Lincoln, NE

16 - Canada Life Centre - Winnipeg, MB

18 - Resch Center - Green Bay, WI

20 - Van Andel Arena - Grand Rapids, MI

22 - Madison Square Garden - New York, NY

24 - CFG Bank Arena - Baltimore, MD

26 - Scotiabank Arena - Toronto, ON

27 - Centre Vidéotron - Québec City, QC

Pantera have scheduled a headline date at Adelaide Entertainment Centre in Adelaide, Australia on March 19.

Says the band: "Guess what, Adelaide? We are coming for you! We are doing one headline show on our upcoming tour in Australia and it's in your city. See you on 19 March at Adelaide Entertainment Centre."