FOZZY Release New Single "Spotlight"; Audio Streaming

Hard rock mainstays, Fozzy, have released their new single, "Spotlight". Stream/download the track here, and listen below.

"Spotlight", produced by Johnny Andrews and mixed by Jacob Hanson, showcases Fozzy’s evolving rock-metal blend. Exuding emotion and strength, it upholds Fozzy's rock dominance. Following their hit "I Still Burn", this anthem radiates Fozzy's unique energy.

A video for the song will be released next Thursday, October 26.

Fozzy are set to launch their fall 2023 tour dates. The band will be accompanied by an all-star tour lineup featuring Seventh Day Slumber, The Nocturnal Affair, and Magdalene Rose.

Fozzy is returning with a new song, a new setlist, and the familiar high-octane energy that keeps fans coming back for more. Tickets and VIP packages are available here.

“We are beyond excited to put the Fozzy Spotlight back in the USA this fall! After headlining our biggest UK show ever in August, we are ready to keep the party machine rolling throughout America in October & November! With a brand new song, a brand new setlist, and the same Fozzy energy & attitude that you know & love, we fully expect this to be the perfect way to ring out your rock n roll year… with the most exciting show and tour of 2023! So get ready to share the spotlight with Fozzy!” - Chris Jericho, Fozzy

Tour dates:

October

19 - Chattanooga, TN - Barrelhouse Ballroom

20 - Lexington, KY - Manchester Music Hall

21 - Angola, IN - The Eclectic Room

22 - Mchenry, IL - The Vixen

23 - Joliet, IL - The Forge

26 - Des Moines, IA - Wooly’s

27 - Lincoln, NE - Bourbon Theater

28 - Sioux Falls, SD - Icon Event Hall

29 - Minneapolis, MN - Lyric Theater

30 - Fargo, ND - Sanctuary Events Center

November

2 - Lansing, MI - Gewal Hall

3 - Madison, WI - The Annex

4 - Wyandotte, MI - District 142

5 - St Louis, MO - Hawthorn Theater

6 - Memphis, TN - Lafayette’s

Fozzy is:

Chris Jericho - vocals

Rich Ward – guitars, vocals

Grant Brooks – drums

Billy Grey – guitars

PJ Farley – bass