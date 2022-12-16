FOZZY's CHRIS JERICHO Cast In Upcoming Wrestling-Themed Horror Film, Dark Match

Deadline is exclusively reporting that wrestling star and Fozzy frontman, Chris Jericho, fresh off a supporting role in horror breakout Terrifier 2, is set to lead the cast in wrestling-themed horror, Dark Match.

Jericho will star with Ayisha Issa (Transplant), Steven Ogg (The Walking Dead), Sara Canning (The Vampire Diaries), Michael Eklund (Wynonna Earp) and Jonathan Cherry (Goon).

The Dept. 9 Studios film, which recently wrapped in Edmonton, Alberta (Canada), sees a small-time wrestling company accept a high-paying gig in a backwoods town, only to discover when they arrive that the community is run by a mysterious cult leader with devious plans for their match.

Pic is written and directed by Lowell Dean (Wolfcop) and is produced by John MacDonald who also serves as one of the executive producers along with Jericho. Don Depoe and Michael Feehan who are also Dept.9 producers, joined by Rhonda Baker (The Grudge) and Michael Peterson.

