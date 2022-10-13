FOZZY's CHRIS JERICHO - "I Don’t Know If We’re Going To Do Another Album"

Fozzy band leader, Chris Jericho, has admitted that he’s unsure if the band will release a follow-up to 2022’s Boombox album, stating; “I don’t know if we’re going to do another album.”

Speaking to eonmusic in a brand new interview, the frontman made his comments while promoting the band’s November UK and Ireland tour.

Speaking about the forthcoming tour, which will see Fozzy play some of their biggest venues in the UK and Ireland yet, Chris said; “we wanted to keep the momentum going and come back again and play some bigger places. It really is a second home for us, and it’s always important for us to continue to build the territory and continue to come back frequently, which is why we’re coming back.”

Continuing on the band’s rise, Jericho said; “To see the growth of the band is the most important thing. We’re not doing this to play ‘rock star’; we’re doing it to build Fozzy, and build the brand, that you know, it’s a business, so you want that business to be profitable and when you get to the point where you figure out how to do that, it is very gratifying."

However, it was then that he admitted that their approach to releasing new music may change going forward. “We already are working on new stuff”, he revealed; “and I think the way that music is released is going to change. I don’t know if we’re going to do another ‘album’, per se, because you do twelve songs and every song is great, but once, you know, you put three singles out on radio, that’s pretty much the end of it. So, we might just focus on one song at a time, just more frequently."

Read the entire interview at eonmusic.co.uk.

(Photo - Adrienne Beacco)