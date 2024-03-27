FOZZY To Embark On 25th Anniversary Tour In Fall 2024 With Special Guests THE NOCTURNAL AFFAIR And CLOZURE

Living up to their unabashed and uncaged reputation, Fozzy will be gearing up for their 25th Anniversary tour, starting October 3 at Madlife Studios in Woodstock, Georgia. The tour runs through October 21 in Cleveland. Special guests The Nocturnal Affair and Clozure are set to appear. All currently confirmed dates are below. Get tickets here.

With the superstar showmanship of frontman Chris Jericho tag-teamed with guitar genius Rich Ward, Fozzy is a band that delivers a truly rock 'n' roll experience - a sonic assault of headbanging riffs, energy, and most importantly, amazing songs. The backbone of Fozzy's sound comes from the killer combination of Grant Brooks on drums, bassist PJ Farley, and Billy Grey leading the charge on guitar shredding solos. With every audience in every country, every show is a guaranteed electric performance, fueled by the crowd chants of "Fozzy! Fozzy! Fozzy!"

"It's hard to believe that a band that was once accused of being a 'wrestler's vanity project,' has now amassed six Top 10 Mainstream Rock Radio hits, released eight albums, toured the world in over 20 countries, and earned a GOLD RECORD.....but we have and we've been doing it for 25 YEARS," Jericho exclaims. "Not many bands can say that, and out of the ones that can, not many of those can say they are currently at their creative, artistic, and commercial peaks. Yet Fozzy can and we are damn proud of it! That's why we are so excited to bring our 25th anniversary celebration to your city over the next 18 months, starting in October. We have built a reputation of being a band you don't wanna miss, and we take great pride in that because it’s the truth!"

He finishes, "So, as always, crank up the music, buy your tickets early, and wear a helmet. Because this is our 25th Year Rock 'N' Roll Party…and we aren't f'ing around. See you soon!"

Having paid their dues with endless touring eight previous albums, sharing the stage with a pantheon of rock icons such as Metallica, KISS, and Iron Maiden, it was the release of Judas that elevated the band into the rarified group of acts to cross over from the rock and metal world into mainstream consciousness. The title track has been streamed over 100 million times on major streaming platforms, earned Gold RIAA status, and was sung word-for-word by 81,000 fans when Fozzy performed at AEW's record-breaking Wembley Stadium show.

Fozzy are experiencing their highest success to date, recently landing their sixth Top 10 single with "Spotlight," which currently sits in the Billboard and Mediabase Top 10.

Tour dates:

October

3 - Woodstock, GA - Madlife

4 - Jacksonville, FL - Underbellys

5 - Tampa, FL - Orpheum Theater

6 - Destin, FL - Club LA

7 - Birmingham, AL - Saturn

10 - Greenville, SC - Radio Room

11 - Charlotte, NC - Underground

12 - Leesburg, VA - Tally Ho Theater

13 - Lititz, PA - Mickey's Black Box

14 - Albany, NY - Empire Live

17 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theater

18 - Philadelphia, PA - The Foundry

19 - Columbus, OH - The King of Clubs

20 - Flint, MI - Machine Shop

21 - Cleveland, OH - The Winchester