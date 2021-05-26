FOZZY To Release New Single "Sane" This Friday; Video Teaser Available

This Friday, May 28th Fozzy will release their new single, "Sane", taken from the band's forthcoming album due to be released later this year. CHeck out a teaser for the official video below. Pre-save the song here.

Kuarantine is Chris Jericho of Fozzy, Kent Slucher of Luke Bryan Band, Joe McGinness of Klassik 78, and PJ Farley of Trixter. They recently followed up their covers of KISS' "No No No" and "Heart Of Chrome" from last year with their take on "Love's A Deadly Weapon", taken from the KISS album Asylum, released in 1985.

Jericho: "After the huge response to the first two Kuarantine singles and the hundreds of thousands of views and streams they accrued, we agreed it was time to release our next magnum opus, 'Love's A Deadly Weapon'. It's heavy, trashy, proggy and most importantly, catchy AF! So cuddle up to your Valentine and enjoy the filthiest love song ever... You're welcome."