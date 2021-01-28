FRACTAL UNIVERSE Release "Flashes Of Potentialities" Playthrough + Tabs; Video

Fractal Universe have released the new video below, along with the following message:

"Watch Hugo and Vince shred through 'Flashes Of Potentialities' with on-screen tabs! That's not all. Sign up to our newsletter to get some 'Flashes Of Potentialities' related free content!

Just enter your email to get:

- Complete tabs for all instruments (Guitar Pro and PDF)

- Backing tracks for each instrument and STEMS

- Wav. file of the song

So now's your turn: grab your instrument, and let us see your covers! We'll make sure to share them on our social medias!"

(Photo - Lucie Gallego)