FRACTAL UNIVERSE Share "Falls Of The Earth" Drum Playthrough Video

Fractal Universe have released a drum playthrough video for "Falls Of The Earth", featured on their new album, The Impassable Horizon, out now via Metal Blade Records. Watch the clip below.

The Impassable Horizon can be ordered here on CD, vinyl, as well as digitally. Fans can also visit Fractal Universe's official store for additional vinyl and more.

The Impassable Horizon tracklisting:

"Autopoiesis"

"A Clockwork Expectation"

"Interfering Spherical Scenes"

"Symmetrical Masquerade"

"Falls Of The Earth"

"Withering Snowdrops"

"Black Sails Of Melancholia"

"A Cosmological Arch"

"Epitaph"

"Godless Machinists"

"Flashes Of Potentialities" (Unplugged)

"A Clockwork Expectation" video:

Fractal Universe lineup:

Guitar/Vocals/Saxophone: Vince Wilquin

Guitar: Hugo Florimond

Bass: Valentin Pelletier

Drums: Clément Denys

(Photo - Anthony Dubois)