FRACTAL UNIVERSE Share "Withering Snowdrops" Guitar & Saxophone Playthrough

Fractal Universe have released a guitar / saxophone playthrough video for "Withering Snowdrops", featured on their new album, The Impassable Horizon, out now via Metal Blade Records. Watch the clip below.

"'Withering Snowdrops' is one, if not the most challenging track to play on the album. Not only is the riffing very flashy, but the key of C# minor results in quite difficult fingerings where you cannot rely on open strings too much! With its uplifting and bouncy chorus, crushing riffs, sax/guitar solo section, and climactic outro, this song has a lot to tell while also being the shortest in our discography!"

The Impassable Horizon can be ordered here on CD, vinyl, as well as digitally. Fans can also visit Fractal Universe's official store for additional vinyl and more.

The Impassable Horizon tracklisting:

"Autopoiesis"

"A Clockwork Expectation"

"Interfering Spherical Scenes"

"Symmetrical Masquerade"

"Falls Of The Earth"

"Withering Snowdrops"

"Black Sails Of Melancholia"

"A Cosmological Arch"

"Epitaph"

"Godless Machinists"

"Flashes Of Potentialities" (Unplugged)

"A Clockwork Expectation" video:

Fractal Universe lineup:

Guitar/Vocals/Saxophone: Vince Wilquin

Guitar: Hugo Florimond

Bass: Valentin Pelletier

Drums: Clément Denys

(Photo - Anthony Dubois)