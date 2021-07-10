FRACTAL UNIVERSE - Trailer For The Impassable Horizon Livestream Event Available

After releasing their latest album, The Impassable Horizon, last month via Metal Blade Records, Fractal Universe is now ready to announce an upcoming livestream event in support of this new release: "The Impassable Horizon - Alive". Set to take place on Sunday, July 25 at 11 AM PST//2 PM EST//8 PM CEST, this show will be the one and only time that the band performs The Impassable Horizon in its entirety. Tickets can be reserved at veeps.com. *Fans who can't watch the initial stream will be able to re-watch it through Veeps until August 8; additionally, an exclusive shirt design will be available for purchase during the show at Veeps.

Fractal Universe comments: "With the release of 'The Impassable Horizon', we received messages from fans all around the world asking us when we'll be able to perform in their countries. While we don't have an answer for that, with 'The Impassable Horizon - Alive' we want to give all of you the opportunity to experience a Fractal Universe show from home! We've prepared a unique setlist: this is our one and only time performing the new record in its entirety, alongside some of your favorites from our previous albums, all of that with our brand new stage production! So make sure not to miss it!"

The Impassable Horizon can be ordered here on CD, vinyl, as well as digitally. Fans can also visit Fractal Universe's official store for additional vinyl and more.

The Impassable Horizon tracklisting:

"Autopoiesis"

"A Clockwork Expectation"

"Interfering Spherical Scenes"

"Symmetrical Masquerade"

"Falls Of The Earth"

"Withering Snowdrops"

"Black Sails Of Melancholia"

"A Cosmological Arch"

"Epitaph"

"Godless Machinists"

"Flashes Of Potentialities" (Unplugged)

"A Clockwork Expectation" video:

Fractal Universe lineup:

Guitar/Vocals/Saxophone: Vince Wilquin

Guitar: Hugo Florimond

Bass: Valentin Pelletier

Drums: Clément Denys

(Photo - Anthony Dubois)