FRACTAL UNIVERSE Upload "Falls Of The Earth" From Livestream Event

On July 25th, Fractal Universe held a livestream event in support of their new release, The Impassable Horizon. This show was the one and only time that the band would perform The Impassable Horizon in its entirety.

Fans who couldn't watch the initial stream are able to re-watch it through Veeps until August 8th; additionally, an exclusive shirt design is available for purchase during the show at Veeps. Tickets can still be reserved at veeps.com. Fractal Universe has shared "Falls Of The Earth" from the livestream:

Fractal Universe comments: "With the release of The Impassable Horizon, we received messages from fans all around the world asking us when we'll be able to perform in their countries. While we don't have an answer for that, with The Impassable Horizon - Alive we want to give all of you the opportunity to experience a Fractal Universe show from home! We've prepared a unique setlist: this is our one and only time performing the new record in its entirety, alongside some of your favorites from our previous albums, all of that with our brand new stage production! So make sure not to miss it!"

The Impassable Horizon can be ordered here on CD, vinyl, as well as digitally.

Fans can also visit Fractal Universe's official store for additional vinyl and more.

The Impassable Horizon tracklisting:

"Autopoiesis"

"A Clockwork Expectation"

"Interfering Spherical Scenes"

"Symmetrical Masquerade"

"Falls Of The Earth"

"Withering Snowdrops"

"Black Sails Of Melancholia"

"A Cosmological Arch"

"Epitaph"

"Godless Machinists"

"Flashes Of Potentialities" (Unplugged)

"A Clockwork Expectation" video: