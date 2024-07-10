FRAMESHIFT Mastermind HENNING PAULY Shares 70000 Tons Of Metal 2024 Vlog

Frameshift mastermind, producer and guitar teacher Henning Pauly has posted a new video to his official YouTube channel, taking a look back at the 70000 Tons Of Metal Cruise 2024. Check it out below.

The 2024 edition of the 70000 Tons Of Metal festival set sail on January 29 to February 2, 2024 from Miami, Florida - Cruise Capital of the World - to Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic and back, on board the luxury passenger vessel Freedom of the Seas. The festival once again hosted 60 heavy metal bands spanning all sub-genres and welcome 3,000 metalheads from around the world.

The 2025 edition of 70000 Tons Of Metal, The Original, The World's Biggest Heavy Metal Cruise, will take us back to an absolute fan-favourite port that hasn't been visited in a decade - Ocho Rios, Jamaica! Taking place January 30 – February 3, 2025.

"This is your chance to become part of the United Nations of Heavy Metal at Sea – Immerse yourself in a world of pure Metal magic as you soak in rejuvenating hot tubs, feel the warm Caribbean breeze on your skin, and let the powerful Heavy Metal music transport you to another realm.

"Yes, you read that right! The wait is over. The organizers of the 70000 Tons Of Metal festival have announced the Public Sales date for The Original, The World's Biggest Heavy Metal Cruise. Don't miss out on this epic journey from Miami, FL to Ocho Rios, Jamaica and back, taking place from January 30th to February 3rd, 2025.

"Public Sales will start Thursday, July 11th, 2024 at 12 PM, EDT (9 AM, PDT, 18:00 CEST and respectively 17:00 GMT+1).

"With unrestricted festival access, every festival goer can indulge in over 120 shows and special onboard events. Guests will have the opportunity to attend meet and greets for all the bands, intimate masterclasses with select musicians, experience exclusive live album premieres, engage in listening sessions, and so much more. Attendees will also have the opportunity to experience beautiful Ocho Rios, Jamaica with their favorite bands on an "Artist Escorted Shore Excursion", where fans can join band members in activities such as snorkeling, kayaking, boat tours, and other exciting adventures.

"Come on board and see 60 bands perform on the Independence of the Seas with shows spread across four stages, including the iconic Pool Deck Stage, The World’s Biggest Open Air Stage Structure to Ever Sail the Open Seas and bask in the comfort of a hot tub while enjoying the electrifying performances of your favorite metal bands with a delicious cocktail in hand. The 156K+ ton cruise ship boasts numerous onboard amenities, such as bars, lounges, and complimentary dining options."

70000 Tons Of Metal 2025 roster: Arcturus, Benighted, Beyond Creation, Candlemass, Crownshift, Decapitated, Delain, Emperor, Flotsam And Jetsam, HammerFall, In Extremo, Kalmah, Majestica, Mork, Onslaught, Samael, Septicflesh, Sepultura, Sonata Arctica, Stratovarius, Subway To Sally, Tankard, The Kovenant, Unleash The Archers.

70000 Tons Of Metal is The Original, The World's Biggest Heavy Metal Cruise. With ten consecutive sellouts since the inaugural voyage in 2011, this extraordinary and unique floating festival now sails on board some of the largest luxury passenger vessels in the world. Featuring 60 world-class Heavy Metal bands from around the globe performing across four stages, 70000 Tons Of Metal is home to The World's Biggest Open Air Stage Structure to sail the Open Seas. Guests can enjoy the Heavy Metal festival experience of a lifetime with all the benefits that a cruise has to offer: complimentary fine dining, bars that never close, 24-hour room service, as well as the ship’s many amenities.

All 60 bands on board play twice – and there’s four concert locations on board: A concert hall, the Royal Theater, stands tall with five levels. The Star Lounge offers a more personal and local club-like ambiance. Discover the arena-like vibes at Studio B, the third indoor stage available. Lastly, yet undoubtedly the most remarkable, is the Pool Deck Stage: The World’s Biggest Open Air Stage Structure to Sail the Open Seas. This immense stage is accompanied by bars, pools, and even hot tubs that are integrated into the stage itself, allowing guests to indulge in the unique experience of watching their favorite metal bands while soaking in a hot tub.

This four-day Heavy Metal Music Festival and Caribbean vacation offers 3000 metalheads the amazing opportunity to mingle side-by-side with all of the bands on board. With no VIP areas it truly is like everyone has a backstage pass. Not only do guests have unrestricted festival access to 120+ live performances (all bands play twice), every ticket also includes meet & greets with every band, intimate masterclasses with select musicians and exclusive live & listening premieres. Guests also have full access to the “Jamming in International Waters All Star Jam” – a one-of-a-kind jam session featuring a host of musical virtuosos performing classic metal songs together on stage.

Sailors also have the special opportunity to explore a Caribbean dream destination with their favorite band members on an “Artist Escorted Shore Excursion”, another 70000 Tons Of Metal exclusive.

For more details about 70000 Tons Of Metal 2025, including FAQs, vessel amenities and contact information, please visit 70000tons.com.