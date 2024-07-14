FRAMESHIFT Mastermind HENNING PAULY Shares Unreleased SHADOW'S MIGNON Live Album Via YouTube

Frameshift mastermind, producer and guitar teacher Henning Pauly has posted a new video to his official YouTube channel. Check it out below.

Henning: "I set up a timelapse camera and documented a few days in my job as a YouTube guitar gear reviewer. Let's combine this with the never released Shadow's Mignon live album, The Minion Rises Live."

Shadow's Mignon was a side project launched by Henning in 2008 and featured Transmission vocalist, Juan Roos.

Tracklist (with time stamps):

2:24 - "Better Days"

7:45 - "Completely"

11:06 - "Invisible"

18:26 - "Love's Disease"

23:30 - "In My Arms"

28:53 - "I Gotta Tell Ya"

35:31 - "Standing Tall"

39:22 - "Hey Babe"

44:04 - "I Miss You More Than Yesterday"

50:17 - "I Want To"

53:54 - "Big Bad Gun"

58:42 - "Together"

1:04:14 - "Push The Button" (Frameshift)

1:10:13 - "Goodnight Boston"

"Push The Button" is taken from the Frameshift album, An Absence Of Empathy, released in 2005, and features vocals by former Skid Row frontman, Sebastian Bach. Check it out below.