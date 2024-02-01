France's ACOD Sign With Hammerheart; New Album Due In April

Hammerheart is proud to announce a new entry in its roster, the French black/death band, ACOD. Their new album is set for a late April release date and will be available on CD, LP and digital.

A new chapter has been written. The French ACOD is just returned from beyond to relate you their journey on the other side. Some stories must be told, some stories must be revealed, get ready to listen to the voices of the dead.

(Photo - Cana Prod)