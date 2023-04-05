France’s ALEISTER Announce Nightmare Album; “Prepare Your Soul For War” Video Streaming

Aleister is a thrash metal band formed in 1987 in the east of France. In the ‘90s they released six demos on tape and debut album Tribal Tech (1994). After disbanding in 1997, the French unit reformed in 2018 and issued their second full-length, No Way Out, in 2019. The thrashers are readying their third album, Nightmare, and will consist of seven tracks of pure thrash metal.

Aleister will also play at Hellfest on the Altar Stage on June 18.

Music was recorded, mixed and mastered by Renaud Hebinger at Ghost Studio (Karelia, Mercyless) and with David Husser as producer. Cover artwork was done by David Chambon.

Nightmare will be released digitally and as digipak CD on April 28, 2023 via M&O Music and distributed by Season of Mist. Preorder on Bandcamp. Video for “Prepare Your Soul For War” is available below.

Tracklisting:

“Prepare Your Soul For War”

“The Game”

“Nightmare”

“Don’t Let Him Down”

“The Reason For My Anger”

“The Preacher”

“Liar”

“Prepare Your Soul For War” video:

Lineup:

David Roustany - vocals, guitars

Valentin Maugain - guitars

Didier Renaud - bass

Neon - drums