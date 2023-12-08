France’s NIGHTMARE Record New Version Of “Eternal Winter”; Music Video Streaming

Founded in 1979, French heavy metal pioneers Nightmare have been an integral part of the European metal scene for the past three decades, and have been prolific with their album releases, all the while updating and evolving their sound.

The band released eleven much acclaimed studio albums and toured worldwide, playing some of the biggest metal festivals like Wacken, Hellfest, 70,000 Tons Of Metal, Motocultor Open Air or Gods Of Metal, and supporting the likes of Def Leppard, Sabaton, Saxon, Grave Digger and Blind Guardian to name just a few. 2020 seen Nightmare release their latest album, Aeternam, via AFM Records. At the end of 2022, the band parted ways with singer Madie and welcomes their new, exceptional vocalist: Barbara Mogore.

Says bassist and founding member Yves Campion: "With Barbara joining the band in September 2022, jumping immediately into live performances with Full Metal Holiday in Mallorca (October 2022), 70000 Tons Of Metal cruise in January 2023 and an extensive European tour together with labelmates Rhapsody Of Fire in spring 2023, we have improved into new highlights and goals reached by Barbara's talent to perform! Now, we are back to the studio for the recordings of what should be our most ambitious album so far, bringing Nightmare to new horizons, be ready to expect the unexpected!"

Give ear, as today, Nightmare are premiering the debut of Barbara in a re-recorded, new version of "Eternal Winter". Originally released on the band's 2009 classic, Insurrection, the track is now available on all digital services.

The band comments: "We are thrilled to present our new music video!

We choose to take an old classic song from Nightmare and re-recorded it in the studio with our new vocalist Barbara, to give this track another vibe, a new musical approach and a new dimension. ‘Eternal Winter’ never had its own music video, so we have decided to bring other highlights to this song and make it sound like you never heard it before..."

While Nightmare is currently gearing up for a new record and tour dates in 2024, stay tuned for many more news to follow soon.