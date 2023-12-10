France’s RAGE BEHIND Release “Eye For An Eye” Lyric Video; Debut Album Out Now

French groove/nu-metal thrash monsters Rage Behind have issued their debut album Eminence Or Disgrace via Atomic Fire Records. In addition, they have revealed the killer track “Eye For An Eye” in the form of a new lyric video.

The band add: "'Eye For An Eye' is one of our favourite songs to play live. There is an old-school vibe between thrash and hardcore which makes it very explosive and we feel like the crowd receives all this energy we share with 'em! This song talks about having a positive mindset with no compromises if life tries to eat you alive."

Aggregating the precision of Slayer and the groove of acts like Lamb Of God, both transported in a modern groove metal world, their new track will delight a new generation of metal fans. In this decadent world, where one easily loses its moral compass, Rage Behind's intention with their music is to bring the listener to achieve eminence. The rage might be held behind the mask, but they always deliver the message.

Rage Behind are an alliance of seasoned musicians who have combined forces to defend the legacy of modern groove and thrash metal and spread a call to fight in a world of ever-growing disgrace. This new devastating metal monster, with a heart fueled by passion, rage, and ambition, has paid its dues while being on the road with Heaven Shall Burn, Protest The Hero and Between The Buried And Me, and on their new album Eminence Or Disgrace, every song is a call to surpass one's self-imposed limits.

Order Eminence Or Disgrace here.

Tracklisting:

“Eminence Or Disgrace”

“Eye For An Eye”

“Genesis”

“Season Of Blood”

“Through Wrath”

“Dictated Freedom”

“The Blind”

“Hourglass And Revenge”

“Don’t Break”

“Worldwide Hostility”

“The Reign” (digipak bonus track)

“The Hands Of Revenge” (digipak bonus track)

“Don’t Break”: