France’s RAGE BEHIND To Release Eminence Or Disgrace Debut Via Atomic Fire Records; “Don’t Break” Single Streaming

French groove/nu-metal thrash monsters Rage Behind have announced their debut album Eminence Or Disgrace, which will be released on December 8, 2023 via Atomic Fire Records. In addition, they have also revealed a powerful new song titled “Don't Break” which is accompanied by a visualizer video.

Aggregating the precision of Slayer and the groove of acts like Lamb Of God, both transported in a modern groove metal world, their new track will delight a new generation of metal fans. In this decadent world, where one easily loses its moral compass, Rage Behind's intention with their music is to bring the listener to achieve eminence. The rage might be held behind the mask, but they always deliver the message.

The band comment: "'Don't Break' is a song fueled by hatred. However, the message through this hate is that patience, serenity and karma always work for you and are your best allies. It's a perfect song to describe the energy of our band, thrashy and incisive. It reminds us on some good memories when we were in the studio. It was a tough one to record but the result is sick!"

Rage Behind are an alliance of seasoned musicians who have combined forces to defend the legacy of modern groove and thrash metal and spread a call to fight in a world of ever-growing disgrace. This new devastating metal monster, with a heart fueled by passion, rage, and ambition, has paid its dues while being on the road with Heaven Shall Burn, Protest The Hero and Between The Buried And Me, and on their new album Eminence Or Disgrace, every song is a call to surpass one's self-imposed limits.

Preorder/presave Eminence Or Disgrace here.

Tracklisting:

“Eminence Or Disgrace”

“Eye For An Eye”

“Genesis”

“Season Of Blood”

“Through Wrath”

“Dictated Freedom”

“The Blind”

“Hourglass And Revenge”

“Don’t Break”

“Worldwide Hostility”

“The Reign” (digipak bonus track)

“The Hands Of Revenge” (digipak bonus track)

“Don’t Break”: