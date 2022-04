FRANCESCO MARRAS & FRIENDS Featuring Members Of TYGERS OF PAN TANG, LABYRINTH, DOMINICI And More Cover DREAM THEATER's "Pull Me Under" (Video)

Dream Theater's classic "Pull Me Under" has received the pandemic cover treatment by Francesco Marras & Friends. Check out the video below.

Performers include:

Francesco Marras – guitars (Screaming Shadows, Tygers Of Pan Tang)

Roberto Tiranti – vocals (Labyrinth)

Berzan Önen – vocals (Ascraeus)

Marco Sivo – vocals (Poison Rose)

Davide Dell’Orto – vocals (Drakkar, Ruxt)

Brian Maillard – guest guitar solo (Solid Vision, Dominici)

Yan Maillard – drums (Solid Vision, Dominici)

Nicola Mazzucconi – bass (Edge Of Forever, Labyrinth)

Andrea De Paoli – keyboards (Shadows Of Steel, ex-Labyrinth, ex-Vision Divine)