FRANK BELLO Drops Hints About New ANTHRAX Album - "It's Very Heavy, Very What We Want It To Be"; Audio

Anthrax bassist, Frank Bello, is featured in a new interview with Metal Mayhem ROC. During the chat, Frank discusses the band's recent show in Rochester, NY and shares his take on the events that led up to the cancellation. He also offers a short update on the next Anthrax album.

Says Frank: "Yes, there will be an Anthrax record, when it's ready. When we have time to get together - because this Covid thing really put a damper on everything - we like to get together and jam, you know, and make sure the songs are right. We do have a number of songs that I'm very excited about. It's very heavy, very what we want it to be. Very psyched about the future."

Remaining dates on the Anthrax / Black Label Society North American tour are as listed below.

August

26 - Coney Island Amphitheater - Brooklyn, NY

28 - The Fillmore - Philadelphia, PA

