FRANK BELLO, MIKE PORTNOY, JOHN PETRUCCI, DEVIN TOWNSEND And More Play The IRON MAIDEN Songs That Inspired Them (Video)

Loudwire has shared a new Gear Factor compilation video. Check it out below.

Loudwire: "Here are the Iron Maiden songs that inspired countless musicians to learn how to play an instrument. Through many, many episodes of Gear Factor, we've heard plenty of musicians talk about the Iron Maiden songs that made them want to pick up a guitar, bass or drum sticks and start a band.

See artists from The Winery Dogs' Mike Portnoy, Anthrax's Frank Bello, Dream Theater's John Petrucci, Sum 41, NOFX's Fat Mike, and so many more playing classic Maiden tracks.

Hear the iconic tunes that inspired countless musicians to learn how to play an instrument in the first place."