FRAYLE - American Doom Outfit Signs Worldwide Contract With Napalm Records

Fast-rising American doom outfit, Frayle, have officially joined forces with Napalm Records, signing a worldwide contract with the premier Austrian rock and metal empire.

Cleveland, Ohio's Frayle crept onto the scene after forming in 2018, helmed by original members Sean Bilovecky (guitars) and Gwyn Strang (vocals). Since then, the band has been lauded by fans and media critics alike, merging the heaviness of occult-driven doom and blackgaze with Strang's distinctively eerie vocal stylings.

Frayle has since expanded into a four piece, welcoming drummer Jon Vinson and bassist Jason Knotek to the fold, allowing the band to fully realize their "lullabies over chaos" musical vision. The band continues to invigorate their already buzzing sway on the scene. Following gloomy performances in Europe and the United States at festivals such as Damnation, Desertfest, Soul Crusher, Gloomnar, Post Fest and Inkcarceration, Frayle vows to enrapture audiences with new music in 2024.

Frayle says about the signing: “We are thrilled to be joining the incredible team at Napalm Records. Napalm has always been the label that artists strive to be a part of and we are honored to bring our unique blend of heavy witch gloom to their impressive roster. We'd also like to take this opportunity to say we are extremely fortunate to be part of the Oracle Management family, and are grateful for them helping us realize our goal of signing to Napalm Records. It was Oracle's existing relationship with Napalm that helped to seal the deal. We can’t wait to see what the future holds."

Sebastian Muench, Senior A&R at Napalm Records, adds: "Frayle have been enchanting their fans with their unique way of interpreting doom metal since 2017. Their artistic vision and past live performances have fascinated us and enticed us to work together as partners on the next step in the band's career. I can guarantee that the new studio album will be simply amazing!"

Stay tuned for more Frayle news coming soon.

Frayle is:

Gwyn Strang: Vocals

Sean Bilovecky: Guitar

Jason Knotek: Bass

Jon Vinson: Drums

(Photo - Damian Eduardos)