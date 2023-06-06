FRAYLE Debut Video For SOUNDGARDEN Cover "Head Down" From Upcoming Superunknown Redux Release

Frayle deliver a beautiful take on Soundgarden's "Head Down", fueled by the mystery of Gwyn Strang's haunting vocals and down-tuned frying guitars. The fast-rising doom act from Cleveland, OH has furthermore illustrated this dark song with a stunning video. Watch below.

Frayle comment: "Soundgarden was an integral part of our development as musicians from an early age with brillant songs such as 'Fell on Black Days', 'Black Hole Sun', the list just goes on and on", singer Gwyn Strang writes and multi-instrumentalist Sean Bilovecki continues: "For 'Head Down', we deconstructed the song and switched its timing to 4/4. The song as recorded by Soundgarden has overlapping drum parts and complicated timings for example. We stripped it down and gave the track elements of tribal drumming, while we added layers of vocal harmonies and voices coming at the listener from all angles."

More information about the forthcoming MER Redux Series instalment, Superunknown Redux, can be found below. The massive double album has been scheduled for release on July 14. Pre-order here.

Parallel to Superunknown Redux, Magnetic Eye Records will release the by now customary companion album entitled Best Of Soundgarden Redux, that contains further 15 cover versions of deep cuts and all-time classics from across Soundgarden's extensive catalogue recorded by more exciting artists.

Superunknown Redux tracklisting:

Ufomammut - "Let Me Drown"

High Priest feat. Bobby Ferry (16) - "My Wave"

Marissa Nadler - "Fell On Black Days"

Somnuri - "Mailman"

Valley Of The Sun - "Superunknown"

Frayle - "Head Down"

Spotlights - "Black Hole Sun"

Horseburner - "Spoonman"

Witch Mountain - "Limo Wreck"

Beastwars - "The Day I Tried To Live"

Jack Harlon & The Dead Crows - "Kickstand"

The Age Of Truth - "Fresh Tendrils"

Marc Urselli's SteppenDoom feat. Matt Cameron (Soundgarden, Pearl Jam), Igor Sydorenko (Stoned Jesus), Alain Johannes (Queens of the Stone Age, Eleven), Albert Kuvezin (Yat-Kha) & Utelo - "4th Of July"

Dozer - "Half"

Darkher - "Like Suicide"

"Let Me Drown":