FRAYLE Sign To The Oracle Management, Join CRADLE OF FILTH Tour, New Album Due In July

Ritual doom metal act Frayle announce they have aligned forces with The Oracle Management, and are now part of the roster that also includes Cradle Of Filth, DevilDriver, Jinjer, Wednesday 13 and more; all represented by co-owners of The Oracle Management Dez and Anahstasia Fafara.

The signing comes as Frayle gets ready to release a new album, Skin & Sorrow, on July 8th via Aqualamb Records.

Says Dez Fafara of signing the band, “Frayle is one of the best bands I’ve heard in a very long time and the exact type of music that I seek out to personally listen to! The visuals behind the band, along with the musicianship and Gwyn fronting, makes Frayle a band that is a must-see live. We at The Oracle Management look forward to guiding their career and watching them succeed. Please catch them live as special guests of Cradle Of Filth, dates below! Special thank you goes to Jeremy Saffer for introducing us to the band and their music. For dark hearts everywhere I present Frayle!”

In one of the first orders of business, Frayle has joined on for the upcoming Cradle Of Filth Existence Is Futile Headlining Tour, on the off dates from COF’s trek with Danzig. The tour begins May 12th and hits 17 cities across North America – full details are below.

Says Frayle, “Music is magick. We look forward to conjuring the Heavy Witch Doom as we share the stage with the legendary Cradle Of Filth.”

And Dani Filth adds, “We are extremely excited for Frayle to be sharing our headline dates across the U.S. and Canada as we very much enjoy introducing bands with a flair for the beauteous, the unusual and the downright heavy. And Frayle ticks all these boxes with massive aplomb! Joining them will be Chicago’s rabid thrash metal outfit Misfire, making for an awesomely eclectic touring party! See you there!”

Recently Frayle released the single and music video for “Skin & Sorrow”, the title track from their upcoming release. Directed by Frayle, the video is set in a barren field below a dead gray sky as frontwoman Gwyn Strang dons her best Puritanical ensemble while casting a number of spells, not the least of which is on the viewer entranced by her hypnotic mystique.

Catch Frayle on their upcoming tour with Cradle Of Filth. The full run of shows this spring is as follows:

May

12 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave / Eagles Club

20 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom

22 - Grand Junction, CO - Mesa Theater

23 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot

25 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox

26 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theatre

29 - Calgary, AB - The Palace Theatre

30 - Saskatoon, SK - Coors Event Centre

June

1 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue

2 - Joliet, IL - The Forge

3 - Flint, MI - The Machine Shop

4 - Toronto, ON - The Opera House

6 - Montréal, QC - Théâtre Corona

7 - Quebec City, QC - Impérial Bell

9 - Albany, NY - Empire Live

10 - New Haven, CT - Toad's Place

11 - Harrisburg, PA - Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center