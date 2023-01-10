FREDLÖS Feat. ENTOMBED Guitarist ALEX HELLID Release "Otto" Music Video

Fredlös, featuring Entombed guitarist Alex Hellid, have released a video for "Otto", the new single from their upcoming debut album. Watch the clip below.

Fredlös came together in the spring of 2021, rising from the ashes of previous musical adventures, based in the country around Nortallje, northeast of Stockholm. United by a deep sense of their historical roots and a love of dark sounds, they create a truly epic landscape, blending heavy guitars with more traditional instruments and a need to relate history true to the facts. The result is a brooding yet effortlessly melodic sound where the listener can survive and thrive in the dark.

Fredlös’ self-titled debut album will be released on February 10 via Threeman Recordings, Fredlös Produktion and Sound Pollution, and contains nine dark, heavy, intense songs. Lyrically the album is a journey through the late Middle Ages, recounting the historical events from the perspective of the common people. Musically it’s a tour de force that defies any one description, weaving metal, rock, folk, and traditional music themes into a rich and varied tapestry.

Pre-order the album here.

Tracklisting:

"Våt Varm Jord"

"Otto"

"Farsot"

"Missväxt"

"Fredlös"

"Uppror"

"Undergång"

"Deus"

"Requiem"

"Otto" video:

"Farsot" video:

"Våt Varm Jord" video:

Lineup:

Robert Lindgren - Bass Guitar

Tomas Karlson - Guitar

Liv Hope - Lead Singer

Fredrik Danielsson - Guitar

Victor Dahlin - Keyboards

Alex Hellid - Guitar

Iman Zolgharnian - Drums

(Photo - Daniel Rydholm)