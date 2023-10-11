FREE's "All Right Now" Is Still Played Every 45 Seconds On US Radio; PAUL RODGERS Tells PROFESSOR OF ROCK The Story Behind This Classic (Video)

Professor Of Rock has released the video below, along with the following introduction:

"Coming up… an interview with one of rock’s most legendary singers. Robert Plant, Freddie Mercury, Ann Wilson of Heart, they’ve all cited him as the great one. I’m talking about Paul Rodgers... the man who helmed Free and Bad Company and The Firm with Jimmy Page. Paul tells us the story behind arguably his most iconic song, 'All Right Now' by Free. It took radio by storm and according to stats it’s played about every 45 seconds in this country! It came after the band played a horrible gig where only 30 people showed up and didn’t notice the band at all. They needed something that would wow the crowd and take them to the next level. They were so determined they wrote the song in about 10 minutes and the next thing they knew they were playing it at a gig in front of 600k people. Find out the details of this classic from the legend who created it, next on Professor Of Rock."

Rodgers released Midnight Rose - his first solo album in nearly 25 years - on September 22 via Sun Records. Order/save the album here.

Midnight Rose is celebration of a storied career and a feel-good, hopeful look towards the future. It features Paul’s quintessential larger-than-life vocals in a whole new chapter of his career.

Tracklisting:

"Coming Home"

"Photo Shooter"

"Midnight Rose"

"Living It Up"

"Dance in the Sun"

"Take Love"

"Highway Robber"

"Melting"

"Take Love":

"Living It Up":