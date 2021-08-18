Free Slot Games And Metal Music: A Match Made In Hell?

Long gone are the times when slot games had a basic design. Game developers implement compelling graphics, sound effects, and fun animations to create mesmerizing experiences and help various providers attract more avid players.

One of the most exciting features of online slot games is music. There are hundreds of free slot games with outstanding music soundtracks that cater to different players. Metal is one of the hottest music genres to hit online slots recently.

Before exploring some of the top slot games influenced by metal bands, let’s see why metal-themed slots are becoming so popular.

Why Are Metal-Themed Slots So Popular?

Whether you head to the Slotomania app or any other online casino platform, you’ll find dozens, if not hundreds, of exciting free slots inspired by movies, TV shows, books, and more. But why do many people prefer metal-themed slot games?

Because the music makes the game more thrilling, even if you’re not a metal fan, sure, it’s intense, what with all the aggressive sounds of distorted electric guitar riffs, low bass, and heavy drumming. But that’s what makes it so powerful. Listening to it while spinning the reels makes you feel invigorated and inspired.

What’s more, all the symbols match the theme as well. The reels can be embellished with guitars, drums, and pictures of various band members. If you play a slot based on your favorite metal band, your experience can reach a whole new level.

Top 3 Slot Games Inspired by Metal Music

The following slots inspired by famous metal bands draw in most players, including metal music enthusiasts and those looking for more thrill while spinning the reels.

1. Motörhead Slot Game

Motӧrhead is a free five-reel slot from NetEnt with 76 paylines. Based on the world-famous metal band, it immerses you in its concert and ensures a great deal of fun. Enable the “Rock Mode,” turn up the speakers, and get ready for a thrilling gaming experience.

There are Mystery Reels, free spins, the Bomber feature, an Ace of Spades as the Wild symbol, a Devil’s Skill as the Scatter symbol, and Lemmy as the highest-paying symbol (150x).

With low volatility and an RTP of 96.98%, this slot makes for some fantastic wins, apart from incredible entertainment, of course.

Megadeth Slot Game

Coming from a partnership with Leander Games, Megadeth is a free five-reel slot game with 40 paylines. It has numerous bonus features that activate free spins, including the Head Crusher Bonus and the Hangar 18 Free Spins Bonus. The Mega Nudge feature can help you get winning combinations.



The graphics are all about different musical instruments and related items, while the key symbols feature the band members and the Megadeth logo. There’s an option to mute the music, but who would ever want to do that? Even non-fans would enjoy the memorable hits while hitting the “Spin” button.

This slot game has medium volatility and an RTP of 97%.

Sabaton Slot Game

Play’n GO brought us Sabaton, a five-reel slot game with ten paylines based on the popular Swedish metal band. Matching the band’s war themes that make their songs stand out, this slot comes with many interesting war-themed symbols.

The reels are set in an artillery tank’s grill, and the key symbols include the Sabaton logo as the Scatter and the lead singer as the Wild. Some of the unique features that trigger bonuses and free spins have the Battalion Spins, the Mystery Symbols, the Metal Stacks, the Chained Reels, and the Last Stand.

This slot has very high volatility and an RTP of 96.5%.

Famous Metal Artists Enjoy Spinning the Reels

Lemmy Kilmister, the late founder, lead singer, and bassist of Motӧrhead was one of the biggest fans of slot games. He loved slots so much that he installed a slot machine in his home. He enjoyed playing blackjack and other table casino games as well.

Another slot fan in the metal world is Scott Ian, the lead guitarist of Anthrax. He has always been quite fond of poker and has even participated in numerous poker tournaments. But as he started spending more time playing slots during his tournament breaks, he developed a fondness for one of the most popular pastimes of online casino enthusiasts.

If you ever want to take a break from games of chance like slots, there are dozens of online casino card games you could try to expand your skills as these famous metal artists did. Learn about the best card games in online casinos in this article.

Conclusion

Free slots and metal music are a match made in metal heaven, where metal fans and music enthusiasts can enjoy a brilliant gaming experience while rocking the reels to legendary hits.