FREEDOM CALL Frontman CHRIS BAY Holding Free Acoustic Livestream Show This Saturday

Chris Bay, the voice of Freedom Call, will play an acoustic livestream show this Saturday, April 3rd at 8:00pm CET / 2:00pm EST. He will play songs from his solo album, Chasing The Sun, and several Freedom Call songs. He will also will talk about life, passion and personal beliefs.

The stream is free, but donations to Bay and his production team would be appreciated. Check out the stream via YouTube at this location, or bookmark this page.

Bay released a new single and video, "In The House Of Broken Love", in October 2020. It is available on all digital platforms and as a bundle exclusively at the Steamhammer shop, here.

Says Chris: "I'm very proud to introduce you to my brand new single, 'In The House Of Broken Love', in which I get to express my thoughts and feelings during these crazy times. Would be great if we all stick together now so that music can continue to sound."