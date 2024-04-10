FREEDOM CALL Launch Music Video For New Single "High Above"

German power metallers, Freedom Call, have released "High Above", the third single from their upcoming new album, Silver Romance, out May 10 via Steamhammer/SPV. Stream the song here, and watch the official music video below:

Chris Bay and bandmates Lars Rettkowitz (guitar), Francesco Ferraro (bass), and Ramy Ali (drums), the latter having returned from a private hiatus, have recorded more than a dozen new tracks for Silver Romance, resulting in the most diverse and colorful album in the band’s history to date.

Silver Romance is an album title that fits perfectly for the band on this, their 25th anniversary. Wryly referred to by singer/guitarist and band founder Chris Bay as “our silver wedding anniversary”, the title also applies to the content of the recording.

“Qualities such as clarity, freedom, and lightness are attributed to silver as a precious metal,” explains Bay, adding: “Silver is also said to strengthen your self-confidence and imagination. These are all features that also suit Freedom Call and that we’ve incorporated into our new material, both musically and lyrically.”

Silver Romance will be released on May 10 worldwide through SPV/Steamhammer in the following formats:

- CD digipak

- 2LP gatefold version

- Download and stream

Pre-order here.

Silver Romance tracklisting:

"Silver Romance"

"Symphony Of Avalon"

"Supernova"

"Infinity"

"Out Of Space"

"Distant Horizon"

"In Quest Of Love"

"Blue Giant"

"Meteorite"

"Big Bang Universe"

"New Haven"

"High Above"

"Metal Generation"

"In Quest Of Love" lyric video:

"Silver Romance" video:

Live dates:

May

9 - Munich, Germany - Backstage

10 - Memmingen, Germany - Kaminwerk

11 - Stuttgart, Germany - Im Wizemann

16 - Nürnberg, Germany - Hirsch

17 - Wacken, Germany - LGH

18 - Siegburg, Germany - Kubana

23 - Aschaffenburg, Germany - Colos-Saal

24 - Leipzig, Germany Hellraiser

25 - Karlsruhe, Germany - Substage

30 - Augsburg, Germany - Spectrum

31 - Duisburg, Germany - Rage Against Racism

June

1 - Burglengenfeld, Germany - VAZ

August

17 - Moravský Krumlov, Czech Republic - Rock Castle

23 - Pindelo Dos Milagres, Portugal - Milagre Metaleiro Open Air

30 - Wennedach, Germany - Rock am Glois

September

21 - Dotternhausen, Germany - Upper Saw Festival