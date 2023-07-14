FREEDOM CALL Release New Live Album, The M.E.T.A.L. Fest; Title Track Music Video Streaming

German melodic power metal band Freedom Call, surrounding frontman and founder Chris Bay, have released their new live album, The M.E.T.A.L. Fest. The album was recorded at two shows in Pilsen and Regensburg in summer/autumn 2022 and compiled into one diverse concert cut. The Blu-ray disc also includes the bonus feature, Warriors Of The Caribbean - The Movie.

Today sees the arrival of the official music video for the brand-new studio song, the title track and lead single "The M.E.T.A.L. Fest". Watch the clip below, and order The M.E.T.A.L. Fest here.

The M.E.T.A.L. Fest tracklisting:

"The M.E.T.A.L. Fest"

Intro

"Union Of The Strong"

"Tears Of Babylon"

"Spirit Of Daedalus"

"Sail Away"

"Metal Invasion"

"M.E.T.A.L"

"111 - The Number Of Angels"

"The Ace Of The Unicorn"

"Freedom Call"

"Power And Glory"

"Metal Is For Everyone"

"Warriors"

"Far Away"

"Land Of Light"

Outro

"The M.E.T.A.L. Fest" video: