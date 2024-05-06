FREEDOM CALL's Silver Romance Album Unboxed; Video
May 6, 2024, an hour ago
German power metallers, Freedom Call, will release their new album, Silver Romance, out May 10 via Steamhammer/SPV. Chris Bay unboxes the new album in the video below:
Chris Bay and bandmates Lars Rettkowitz (guitar), Francesco Ferraro (bass), and Ramy Ali (drums), the latter having returned from a private hiatus, have recorded more than a dozen new tracks for Silver Romance, resulting in the most diverse and colorful album in the band’s history to date.
Silver Romance is an album title that fits perfectly for the band on this, their 25th anniversary. Wryly referred to by singer/guitarist and band founder Chris Bay as “our silver wedding anniversary”, the title also applies to the content of the recording.
“Qualities such as clarity, freedom, and lightness are attributed to silver as a precious metal,” explains Bay, adding: “Silver is also said to strengthen your self-confidence and imagination. These are all features that also suit Freedom Call and that we’ve incorporated into our new material, both musically and lyrically.”
Silver Romance will be released on May 10 worldwide through SPV/Steamhammer in the following formats:
- CD digipak
- 2LP gatefold version
- Download and stream
Pre-order here.
Silver Romance tracklisting:
"Silver Romance"
"Symphony Of Avalon"
"Supernova"
"Infinity"
"Out Of Space"
"Distant Horizon"
"In Quest Of Love"
"Blue Giant"
"Meteorite"
"Big Bang Universe"
"New Haven"
"High Above"
"Metal Generation"
"High Above" video:
"In Quest Of Love" lyric video:
"Silver Romance" video:
Live dates:
May
9 - Munich, Germany - Backstage
10 - Memmingen, Germany - Kaminwerk
11 - Stuttgart, Germany - Im Wizemann
16 - Nürnberg, Germany - Hirsch
17 - Wacken, Germany - LGH
18 - Siegburg, Germany - Kubana
23 - Aschaffenburg, Germany - Colos-Saal
24 - Leipzig, Germany Hellraiser
25 - Karlsruhe, Germany - Substage
30 - Augsburg, Germany - Spectrum
31 - Duisburg, Germany - Rage Against Racism
June
1 - Burglengenfeld, Germany - VAZ
August
17 - Moravský Krumlov, Czech Republic - Rock Castle
23 - Pindelo Dos Milagres, Portugal - Milagre Metaleiro Open Air
30 - Wennedach, Germany - Rock am Glois
September
21 - Dotternhausen, Germany - Upper Saw Festival