FREEDOM CALL To Release New Live Album, The M.E.T.A.L. Fest, In July; Title Track Streaming Now

If a survey was commissioned to find out at which shows audiences are their most boisterous, Freedom Call would definitely be among the leading acts. The south German melodic power metal band surrounding frontman and founder Chris Bay, regularly leaves audiences euphoric in its the wake, carried away by the band’s catchy songs and inspiring stage performance.

Freedom Call have earned their large global fan base through sweat and tears, so it seemed logical to document their atmospheric concerts on CD and Blu-ray every now and again to preserve it for eternity. The latest version, The M.E.T.A.L. Fest, was recorded at two shows in Pilsen and Regensburg in summer/autumn 2022 and compiled into one diverse concert cut. The Blu-ray disc also includes the bonus feature Warriors Of The Caribbean - The Movie.

Today sees the arrival of a brand-new studio song, the title track and lead single "The M.E.T.A.L. Fest", which heralds in a hot festival summer. Listen to the song below.

Set for release on July 14, you can pre-order The M.E.T.A.L. Fest here.

The M.E.T.A.L. Fest tracklisting:

"The M.E.T.A.L. Fest"

Intro

"Union Of The Strong"

"Tears Of Babylon"

"Spirit Of Daedalus"

"Sail Away"

"Metal Invasion"

"M.E.T.A.L"

"111 - The Number Of Angels"

"The Ace Of The Unicorn"

"Freedom Call"

"Power And Glory"

"Metal Is For Everyone"

"Warriors"

"Far Away"

"Land Of Light"

Outro