FREEDOM HAWK Stream New Song "Seize The Day"

Virginia Beach-based heavy psych torchbearers Freedom Hawk have shared a new track from their sixth studio album, Take All You Can, to be released September 23rd on Ripple Music. Give in to the soothing vibe of "Seize The Day".

The US East Coast underground's rock champions are back in top form with their sixth full-length this fall. Following the success of their 2018 Ripple Music debut, Beast Remains, Freedom Hawk have made the most of the pandemic by channeling all their creative energy into setting up their own recording and rehearsal space and writing this nine-track record. Armed with confidence, the foursome delivers their strongest and most heartfelt effort, brimming with the vibe and energy of a relaxed band in a comfortable setting pouring their hearts out in every beat and note.

Take All You Can artwork and tracklisting:

"Age Of The Idiot"

"Take All You Can"

"We Need Rock N' Roll"

"Seize The Day"

"Never To Return"

"From The Inside Out"

"Skies So Blue"

"Coming Home"

"Desert Song"

"Age Of The Idiot":

Freedom Hawk is:

TR Morton - vocals & guitar

Lenny Hines - drums

Mark Cave - bass

Brendan O’Neill - guitar

For further details, visit Freedom Hawk on Facebook.