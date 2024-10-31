FREEZE THE FALL Pay Tribute To Horror Cinema With Video For New Single "VHS"

The wickedly talented Kelowna-based teenage three-piece, Freeze The Fall - 17-year-old Quinn Mitzel (vox/guitar), 16-year-old Jonah Goncalves (drums), and 16-year-old Aria Becker (bass/vox) - release their hard-hitting new single “VHS” via their newly inked label 604 Records. A captivating tribute to the realm of horror cinema, “VHS” showcases mesmerizing melodies, commanding riffs and driving rhythms, interwoven with haunting lyrics and chilling choruses.

"'VHS' is an ode to our collective love of horror movies,” shares the band. “The song explores the relentless evil that power can inspire. Ultimately we wrote this song for the music lovers who also love the genre of horror."

Alongside the single drop, Freeze The Fall have released the visually striking music video directed by Evan Riley Brown. The video for “VHS”, which premiered last weekend at the Vancouver Horror Show Film Festival, was filmed over two days in Lake Country and Kamloops, BC. Featuring a gripping narrative that parallels the song's themes, the video for “VHS” was a dream come true for the band as they have always wanted to make a video that pays homage to their love of horror.

Download / stream “VHS” here.

“VHS” follows the release of the band’s debut EP, Thrones, which dropped earlier this year. Inspired by their environment and songs from musical icons Spiritbox and Bring Me The Horizon, Thrones features singles: “Broken Glass”, the mesmerizing “Masquerade”, the melodically hypnotic, powerful fight track “Daughters Of Witches”, “Glitch” and “One Left Standing”.

Freeze The Fall has made quite a splash in the music scene since releasing their debut single, racking up close to 300 unique YouTube reaction videos highlighting their remarkable talent. Their journey gained momentum last year with a live cover of “Evolve” by Mexican rock band The Warning, which helped them build a dedicated fanbase worldwide.

Their debut EP owes much to these supportive fans. Following the success of their cover, they launched a Kickstarter campaign aiming to raise $5,000 for recording, marketing, and releasing their EP. To their delight, the campaign exceeded expectations, bringing in over $10,000 from fans globally, with notable support from countries like Germany, Sweden, Australia, New Zealand and Egypt.

Recently the band's achievements were further solidified as they were honoured with being one of five artists selected at SOCAN Foundation’s 2024 Young Canadian Songwriters Awards in the “Ones To Watch” category for their track “Masquerade”.